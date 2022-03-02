COSHOCTON — Two women are in custody following a Tuesday drug raid in the 1000 block of Main Street, conducted by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office.

The detective division executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered drugs, cash and drug-related items, according to the sheriff's office. Names of the suspects are being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The case is under review by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office.

Previous drug raids

Additionally, the name of a woman arrested in a drug raid on Feb. 23 in the 300 block of 10th Street has been released by officials. Kassie R. Carpenter, 21, of Coshocton has been formally charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. Officers reportedly confiscated a substantial amount of drugs, cash and drug- related items from the scene.

Quintavius T. Davis, 29, of Coshocton, was also charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, from an incident Feb. 24 at a camper on the same property. Authorities said a call was received of a man with a gun. During a pat down of Davis, drugs and drug-related items were found on this person.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Two women arrested in Main Street drug bust