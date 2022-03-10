Two women arrested after OCSO finds drugs at Destin apartment where fatal overdose occurred

DESTIN — Two women were arrested Wednesday after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly found numerous drugs at an apartment that was the site of a fatal overdose in January.

Karen Hyler, 57, and Stacy Crowley, 58, were arrested on numerous drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Indian Trail in Destin, according to an OCSO news release.

Overdose calls rise 65% in FWB: Crime in Fort Walton Beach at lowest in 15 years in 2021, but overdose calls spike

Cracking down on dealers: OSCO ‘aggressively’ targeting dealers after overdoses rose in 2020. Where do the drugs go?

Investigators received numerous complaints from nearby residents who reported heavy pedestrian, vehicle and bicycle traffic at the apartment day and night between last September and March, OCSO reported.

According to Hyler’s arrest report, the location “has repeatedly had drug overdoses, and one drug overdose resulted in the death of an individual.”

During a search of Hyler’s bedroom, investigators found a small make-up pouch containing 2.5 grams of fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia.

A scale and a container with one gram of cocaine also were found in the room, according to the report.

An additional five grams of fentanyl was found in the nightstand next to Hyler’s bed, and a search of Crowley’s room turned up one gram of heroin and a syringe.

Hyler and Crowley are charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hyler faces additional charges of trafficking in fentanyl, keeping a public nuisance (drug activity) and possession of cocaine.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: OCSO finds 7.5 grams of fentanyl at Destin apartment; two arrested