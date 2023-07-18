Two women arrested for shoplifting after attempting to run away in Federal Way

Two women were arrested this past weekend after attempting to shoplift at a Federal Way Target, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Police say both women attempted to run away by using the store’s fire doors, but officers were already at the store and they were quickly arrested.

According to police, the recovered merchandise was estimated to be about $1,500.

Both women are expected to be charged with theft.