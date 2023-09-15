Two women charged with 'tossing' baby back and forth near bar in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police arrested two women at Seabreeze Boulevard after they were seen "tossing" a baby "back and forth."

Sierrah Newell, 20, and Brianna Lafoe, 19, were arrested around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the Coyote Ugly Saloon at 512 Seabreeze Blvd.

Sierrah Newell.

Police responded to the scene and were told by witnesses that Newell and Lafoe were "aggressively" handling the child, "throwing him in the air" and "flipping him upside down," according to the charging affidavit.

Bar patrons and others witnessing the scene confronted one of the women. According to the affidavit, one of the women, while holding the baby in one hand, "intentionally grabbed" and struck a witness who had started recording the scene while also "screaming threats."

Othal Wallace case: Attorneys make closing arguments in accused cop killer's trial

Brianna Lafoe.

Newell "was on crutches and threatening to hit bystanders," according to police.

Police officers at the scene had access to footage of the incident from the struck witness and confirmed what had happened: The baby was "aggressively swung up and down, shaken upside-down by the ankles and tossed "back and forth 'like a toy' over a distance of about 4 feet" over the concrete street, according to the affidavit.

The baby was taken to Halifax Health for treatment "with red marks on his back." An X-ray taken at the hospital showed a mark on the baby's arm that "could indicate a broken arm."

According to Daytona Beach police, the child has been released from the hospital.

The two women are facing a felony charge of "cruelty toward a child" according to the charging affidavit. Lafoe is also facing a misdemeanor battery charge. Lafoe is being held on a total $3,500 bond, while Newell has been released, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida women arrested, 'tossed baby back and forth' at Daytona bar