Two women attack and stab man arguing with his girlfriend at bus stop, Texas cops say

A man was arguing with his girlfriend at a San Antonio bus stop when two women attacked and repeatedly stabbed him, Texas police said.

It happened after 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the city’s southwest side, according to a news release from the San Antonio Police Department.

The two women, ages 22 and 32, were watching the couple’s dispute and decided to step in, the release said.

“During the course of the argument, the two suspects intervened and began assaulting the victim,” a 39-year-old man, according to the release. One of the women “pulled out a knife” and stabbed the man in his “lower extremities” several times.

The couple did not know either of the suspects, but police believe they may have been trying to protect the woman from her boyfriend, KENS reported.

The women ran from the scene but were found nearby and arrested, the release said.

Police have not said what charges, if any, they will face, but an investigation is underway.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police told KABB.

Monopoly game ends in gunfire after fight breaks out at family game night, OK cops say

29-year-old shot and killed after he didn’t hold the elevator, Michigan cops say

Good Samaritans hold man accused of trying to kidnap woman in parking garage, cops say

Man fatally hit after exiting car during argument with girlfriend, Texas cops say