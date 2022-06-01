Two women attacked near South Loop Red Line station: Chicago police

Police were looking for an assailant who stabbed a woman in the face and punched another near a Red Line “L” platform in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., the attacker was standing near the Chinatown-Cermak elevated station, 138 W. Cermak Rd., when he “produced a sharp object” and stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face, according to Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman.

He then tried to stab a 20-year-old woman, but ended up punching her in the face before fleeing, according to Rusanov.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to hospital by friends and no one was in custody.

