Two women booked after failing to heed to blue lights

Sep. 13—SUMMIT — Two Ashland women were booked Saturday night after one failed to pull into the left lane to give a Boyd County deputy room to conduct a traffic stop, according to court records.

Another deputy on scene saw it all go down in the 8500 block of U.S. 60 and went into pursuit, pulling over the swaying and erratic 2002 Chevy Prizm after tailing it with his blue lights on for a quarter of a mile, records show.

The driver, 58-year-old Charlene Akpabli, apologized for not moving over for the first deputy, according to a criminal citation.

After failing a field sobriety test, Akpabli was taken into custody on charges of first-offense DUI, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to give right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle and various other traffic offenses.

Passenger Deanna Warner was taken into custody on a probation violation and charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Akpabli is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond, while Warner is being held on no bond due to the probation violation.