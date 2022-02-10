Two women charged in Granite Falls drug deal get prison, third case still pending

Feb. 9—GRANITE FALLS

— Two women charged with selling an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer in March 2020 have been sentenced to prison, while the case continues against a man charged in the case.

Each of the three was charged with one count of first-degree drug sale.

Kelsey Christine Bauler, 38, of Montevideo, was sentenced late last month in Yellow Medicine County District Court to 48 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee. She was given credit for five days served.

Jessica Ann Weber, 39, of Montevideo, was sentenced late last year in Yellow Medicine County District Court and is serving an 81-month prison sentence in the Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee. She was given credit for 38 days served.

Joshua Charles Reinke, 40, will next appear for an omnibus hearing on Feb. 28. He is currently in the Minnesota Correctional Facility — St. Cloud, serving a 15-month sentence for fifth-degree drug possession in a separate case.

According to court records, Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville County Drug Task Force agents allegedly arranged a drug sale March 3, 2020, through a series of people, including a confidential informant who said they could buy the meth from Reinke.

Reinke sent Bauler to meet with them in Granite Falls, and Bauler eventually led them to Weber.

Weber allegedly asked the agent to get in her car to complete the transaction outside Granite Falls. The agent said he preferred to drive, and Weber and Bauler got into his car. The agent was wearing an electronic transmitter/recorder, according to the criminal complaint.

After they parked on a gravel road outside Granite Falls, Weber allegedly handed the drug agent a baggie with a crystal-like substance, and he gave her $750 cash that had been recorded by the task force.

After the transaction, agents field tested the baggie for methamphetamine and weighed about 28 grams, which is one ounce, according to court records.

Bauler and Reinke were charged under the statute specifying liability for crimes of another, which makes a person criminally liable if the person aids and abets another in the commitment of a crime.