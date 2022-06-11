Two women charged after kids hit with metal knuckles, sheriff says

Two women have been charged with child abuse after kids were allegedly hit with metal knuckles, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a home in Connelly Springs earlier this week with officials from the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services after receiving an anonymous tip that child abuse was occurring.

ALSO READ: Two Stanly County adults face series of charges that include child abduction, sheriff says

According to the allegations, Natalie “Shane” Childress, 25, intentionally hit the kids with a pair of metal knuckles causing serious injuries.

The sheriff said when CPS officials attempted to investigate the abuse, the children’s mother, Jessica Renee Sanders, 25, told investigators the kids were not there. After a search, deputies said they found the children hiding at the location.

The kids were taken to an area hospital and both women were arrested.

Childress is charged with negligent child abuse inflicting severe bodily injury and Sanders is charged with aiding or abetting negligent child abuse inflicting severe bodily injury.

Both women received $250,000 secured bond.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 Gastonia women face child abuse charges after toddler found dead in Asheville hotel)