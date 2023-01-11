Two women charged for separate assaults of hospital workers

Jan. 11—MANKATO — Two Mankato women were recently charged for assaulting hospital workers in separate incidents.

Emily Jennifer Spooner, 20, was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Tiffany Pearl Robitaille, 19, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Spooner was reportedly in the emergency department at Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital in Mankato on Thursday when she bit a nurse's fingertip, according to a criminal complaint. When a second nurse tried to restrain her, the complaint states she bit and scratched the person.

Officers reported seeing a red scratch mark on the second nurse.

Robitaille's charges stem from an incident on Dec. 11 at the hospital. She reportedly used her bed to block the door to her room, according to a complaint, leading emergency room staff to move it.

The complaint states she became "verbally disruptive and tried to leave." A staffer reported grabbing Robitaille's arm before Robitaille spit on her and tried to bite her.

A security supervisor responded to the scene and told police that Robitaille grabbed his groin, scratched his hand and threatened to kill staff, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola