Two women dead, one man injured after early morning shooting Friday in Titusville

Two women were killed during an early morning shooting Friday in Titusville that left a man seriously injured, police said.

Gunshots near the intersection of Tropic Street and Brown Avenue were reported to Titusville Police Department at about 5 a.m. Friday morning, police said. Officers found two deceased women and a man critically injured with an apparent gunshot wound in the wooded area on the northwest corner of Tropic street.

The man was transported to a local unspecified hospital.

At about 1:35 p.m., police said a suspect was in custody. They did not name the suspect or any charges.

In a statement from Friday morning, police said they believed the incident was not random and that the shooter knew the women and the man.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and will be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

