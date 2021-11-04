Two women dead after shooting at San Carlos Park home, Lee County sheriff says

LCSO at incident on Apple Road in San Carlos Park, crime scene tape up and multiple units including aerial involved.

Two women were fatally shot Thursday morning in a domestic incident at an Apple Road home in San Carlos Park.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed the double fatal shooting during a media briefing.

The Sheriff's Office cordoned off part of the street shortly after the 8 a.m. shooting. Deputies had arrived earlier after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance, Marceno said.

“Our deputies located two females, deceased, from apparent gunshot wounds," he said.

The sheriff said deputies encountered a male suspect, who had a firearm.

“He did not present deadly physical force to our deputies,” Marceno said. “I’ll be clear, if he did, he wouldn’t be in the back of a squad car, he wouldn’t be in custody, he’d be a job for the medical examiner and six feet under in a casket.”

Deputies used a Taser, the sheriff said, to try to subdue the man. But the Taser didn’t work and the man retreated inside a bedroom where there were also two children.

A hostage situation involving negotiations ensued, Marceno said, with the man eventually peacefully surrendering and the children being safely retrieved.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were involved, Marceno said.

The sheriff called the incident “unfortunate” and said an investigation is now underway.

Since next of kin had not yet been notified, the names and ages of the deceased women have not been released. Marceno said the two children found at the scene were “very, very young.”

It was also not yet known if there had been previous calls to the home, Marceno said.

A man who said he lived on the street said his wife told him two people were dead from gunshots. Patricio Gonzalez said his wife was at home when a neighbor started banging on their door.

"(My wife) called me, she was crying, somebody was shooting outside," he said.

Gonzalez said his wife told him she saw a dead woman in front of the home where the disturbance began and also observed a second body at the scene.

His wife was fine, he said, and she sent him a video showing a person being taken into custody.

"This is always a silent street," he said.

This is a developing story, Check back with news-press.com for more details.

