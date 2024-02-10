Two women dead in wrong-way crash that shut down I-84

Two people from Hartford are dead following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in Manchester that shut down the highway for several hours early Saturday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, a 2008 Audi Q7 was traveling in the wrong direction in the right lane on the eastbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. west of Exit 62. The Audi reportedly then crashed head-on into a FedEx semi-truck driven by a 74-year-old man from New Hampshire. The crash caused the FedEx to lose control and push the vehicle into the center lane causing it to crash into a third vehicle. The third vehicle, a semi-truck owned by Ryder Truck Rental, was being driven by a 37-year-old Hartford man.

The Audi came to a stop across all three lanes of I-84 and the two other vehicles stopped in the HOV lane, according to police.

The driver of the Audi, a 45-year-old Hartford woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Audi, another 45-year-old Hartford woman, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the FedEx truck reported he was not injured and declined medical evaluation. The third driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

All vehicles involved had to be towed away from the scene due to damages.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said. The highway has since reopened.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov. Police are also asking anyone who may have recorded the crash on Dashcam footage to contact police.