Protestors block traffic and shout slogans reacting to reports of two women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, one of the world's largest Hindu pilgrimage sites, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India.

Two women in India became the first to enter a Hindu temple after the country's supreme court lifted a centuries-old ban.

According to CNN, the two women, ages 42 and 44, entered the Sabarimala temple, one of the holiest sites in Hinduism, accompanied by police officers.

"We had issued standing orders to police to provide all possible protection to any woman who wants to enter the temple," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, reports Al Jazeera.

In September, India's Supreme Court overturned a ban on women of menstrual age, between 10 and 50, from entering the temple, reports the Associated Press.

Since the ruling, conservative demonstrators have protested near the temple, preventing women from entering, reports CNN.

In response, millions of women have formed a chain to support gender parity, reports AP, posting images on social media through the hashtag #WomenWall.

This is how small town Kayamkulam took part of #WomenWall today. I traveled from Krishanapuram to Kayamkulam NH stretch. Surprisingly, the presence of women is almost double to actually required. The question when this land will really be able to stand up against the system. pic.twitter.com/e2QDZop8Tu — T Sudheesh (@sudheeshdc) January 1, 2019

Lakhs of malayali women joined hands to form a women's wall in Kerala, against communalism and gender discrimination and demanding to not to push Kerala back to the dark ages... It indeed is a happy new year 🙂🙂🙂❤️❤️❤️ #WomenWall#KeralaLeads pic.twitter.com/PedpUCatoC — Nileena S Balaram (@neelippennu) January 1, 2019

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Two women enter Hindu temple in India after centuries-old ban