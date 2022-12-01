Two women face charges in August slaying in Talladega National Forest

Adam Simjee and Mikayla Paulus were visiting the Talladega National Forest Aug. 14 when they were robbed; Simjee was shot and died from his injuries.

Two women face federal charges including murder and kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, in connection with the August death of a college student in the Talladega National Forest.

Yasmine Amarie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, are charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Attorney for the Northern Division of Alabama, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.

Talladega forest:Murder probe leads to discovery of 'off grid' camp in Talladega forest, child with gun

Two University of Central Florida students who made an impulsive trip to the national forest Aug. 14 were the victims of the crime. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot and killed in an encounter with two women in the forest. First responders found his longtime girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20, performing CPR on Simjee when they responded, but he did not survive.

Hider was found at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said the women attempted to rob the two college students, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators were told a second woman fled the scene of the crime, and learned of "off-the-grid" camping in the forest. The investigation led them to tents in the forest, described as a base camp. Pinkins was located nearby and arrested.

Authorities at the time said Hider flagged down the couple asking for help with a disabled vehicle. They spent time trying to help her, before she pulled a gun out and demanded bank information.

The maximum penalty for murder, kidnapping, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence is life in prison. The maximum penalty for robbery is 15 years in prison.

The FBI and the Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigations division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture investigated the case.

They received assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, state Park Rangers and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; St. Clair Correctional Facility K9 Tracking Team; Joseph Ficquette, district attorney of Alabama's 40th Judicial Circuit (which includes Clay County); the Clay and Cleburne county sheriff’s offices; the Ashland and Lineville police departments; Clay County Rescue Squad; Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department; Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center; and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Cross and John B. Felton are prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Two women charged in Talladega National Forest murder/robbery case