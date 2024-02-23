Two women face charges in the death of a third woman who was found in river. What we know.

PROVIDENCE − A 30-year-old Providence woman faces a first-degree murder charge on Friday after the body of another woman was found floating in the Woonasquatucket River, according to Providence police.

Aja Lovett is accused of conspiring with another woman, 35-year-old Dusti Turner, in the killing of Katherine Gascoigne, according to a court record.

The 30-year-old's body was found in the river on Thursday across from 297 Promenade St., said Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

Investigators have determined that the date of the victim's death was not in the past several days, he said.

Lapatin declined to comment in further detail on the allegations against the two women and the nature of the Providence woman's death.

Turner has been held at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston and her arraignment in District Court, Providence, is scheduled for Monday, Lapatin said.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin in 2018

Johnston police arrested Turner after she drove recklessly and failed to stop following a crash, according to the court record.

Second defendant imprisoned earlier this month in reckless driving case

Turner was charged in the reckless driving case on Feb. 7. She pleaded no contest during a proceeding that day before Judge Terence J. Houlihan who sentenced her to a 30-day prison term, with 11 months suspended, and 11 months probation, an online court record says.

Both defendants are charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

On Friday, Judge Stephen M. Isherwood ordered Lovett held without bail.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woman's body found in Providence river, two other woman charged.