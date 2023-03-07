Two women fatally shot on Clay Street in southeast Columbus Tuesday morning

Two women are dead following a shooting that occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday in Columbus, according to officials.

Police responded to the scene on Clay Street in southeast Columbus. The victims’ identities have not been released by officials, and there is no word about what led to the killings.

A local resident heard the gunshots after waking up.

“Then something like this happens close to home, you know that really takes a toll on people,” said Tennilly Miller. “You hear about this every day.”

Tuesday’s killings were the 13th and 14th homicides of the year in Columbus, according to a count kept by the Ledger-Enquirer. The last homicide was reported on Feb. 27 when a 36-year-old victim was found on his bicycle in a ditch.

Miller said she heard multiple gunshots around 11 a.m. Miller’s son, Tamareious, was a victim of gun violence late last year. She said she’s reminded of her son every time she hears a gunshot.

She said she’s become paranoid and checks on the safety of her other son when she hears gunshots now. One victim’s family member showed up and an emotional outburst of grief rung through the neighborhood.