Two women found dead in vehicle in Stanislaus River after not returning home from wedding

Two women who’d been reported missing after they didn’t return home from a wedding on Sunday were found dead inside a vehicle submerged in the Stanislaus River in Ripon on Tuesday.

Alyssa Ros, 23 of Long Beach, and Xylona Anita Gama, 22 of Stockton, were last seen between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday at Spring Creek Country Club, where they were attending the wedding of Ros’ uncle.

Ripon police announced Wednesday that a Spring Creek Country Club employee found one of the women’s vehicles submerged in the Stanislaus River near a southeastern part of the golf course Tuesday.

Ripon police officers, firefighters and rescue personnel responded to the scene to investigate and recover the vehicle from the river. Ros and Gama were found dead inside, according to the Ripon Police Department.

Police have not said whether they suspect foul play or an accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ripon Detective Gursharan Kang at 209-599-0275.