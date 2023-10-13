Two women held over fake police officer scam targeting vulnerable

Fraudsters posing as police and couriers have stolen almost £100,000 from vulnerable victims in a "callous" scam in east Lancashire.

Detectives say bogus officers with fake names and collar numbers are phoning their targets and demanding they withdraw funds for safekeeping.

The crooks then send "couriers" to pick up cash or valuables.

Lancashire Police have arrested two women after a spate of deceptions in the past month.

A 26-year-old from West Bromwich was stopped on the M6 on Wednesday and arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

A second woman, 25, was arrested in Hull the next day and is being quizzed by police.

Thefts were reported in Darwen, Blackburn, Accrington and Oswaldtwistle.

Fake police officer names

All victims said they were phoned by someone claiming to be a police officer, detectives said.

They said the caller gave false details before telling them their bank card had been used fraudulently and that they needed to withdraw substantial amounts of cash and have it changed into euros.

Victims had £96,500 stolen in pounds and euros in recent weeks, police said.

Fake names of police officers being used by the fraudsters include Det Martin Rose, Det Con Brian Gosling , Det Con Hama Long and Det Con John Matthews.

Temporary Det Ch Insp Mark Riley, of Lancashire Constabulary's Economic Crime Unit, said: "These callous and cruel scammers have preyed on some of the most vulnerable people in Lancashire.

"We are now appealing to you, the public, to spread the word about courier fraud and what it looks like. If you and others know how to protect yourselves from it, you make it far harder for these frauds to work."

It is not the first time Lancashire has been hit by a fake police officer scam.

In 2021, fraudsters posed as police officers to trick vulnerable people into buying and handing over Rolex watches.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim or may have information about the latest crimes is urged to call 101 or Action Fraud UK.

