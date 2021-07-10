Two women hospitalized after fight turns into double shooting at Harrison Twp. sports bar

Jul. 10—Two women were taken to the hospital after a fight that resulted in a shooting overnight. The shooting occurred at Sporty's Taphouse and Grill on 5202 North Main Street in Harrison Twp., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported.

Crews responded to the sports bar around 1 a.m. on a report of a fight breaking out between a group of women. While deputies were on the way, a suspect shot several rounds, striking two women, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the Miami Valley Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.