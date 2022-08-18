Two women indicted in unrelated fatal overdoses in Streetsboro on the same day

Two women are facing felony charges in connection with allegations that they provided fentanyl in the unrelated fatal overdoses of two men that were reported in Streetsboro on the same day in March.

Carrie L. Digrino, 39, of East Kensington Lane in Streetsboro, and Deanna L. Malorni, 39, of Bedford, have both been charged in grand jury indictments with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs and fifth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, specifically fentanyl.

Digrino's indictment was filed Wednesday and Malorni's on Thursday in Portage County Court of Common Pleas.

The alleged victims in both cases were reported deceased on March 20.

"We had two fatal overdoses that were discovered within, like, 30 minutes of each other, 35 minutes of each other," said Streetsboro Police Sgt. Michael Graham on Thursday, adding that they are unrelated cases.

According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a deceased 50-year-old Florida man in a room at the Route 14 Quality Inn on March 20. Malorni is identified in the report as a suspect.

In a separate report, a family member reported finding a 41-year-old Cecil Drive man dead in his bedroom after another family member had been trying to call him. Drug paraphernalia was found around the man, the report says. The report identifies Digrino as a suspect.

Wayne Enders, administrator with the Portage County Coroner's Office, said Thursday the Florida man was pronounced dead at 12:29 p.m. and the Cecil man at 12:58 p.m.

Enders said that in both cases, the cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity. The Florida man was found to have slightly more than the amount that is typically fatal in a human in his system, Enders said, but the Cecil man had more than nine times that amount.

The manner of death in both cases was ruled accidental, the frequent determination in fatal overdoses, Enders said.

"We can't prove that they tried to kill themselves," he said. "And the drugs that they are taking are street drugs. With no markings or anything to say how potent or powerful the drugs are or even what they are, they're dependent upon the pusher to tell them it is what it is, which is a very unreliable source. So we see them as accidents because they most likely did not intend to kill themselves with taking the dosage they did."

Graham said that there is a backlog for labs processing evidence gathered at the scenes of crimes, as well as in performing toxicology tests — so it was only recently that he got all the results back.

"Then, I presented the whole investigation to the (Portage County) prosecutor's office and that's when they asked us to come in to the grand juries," he said.

Digrino is scheduled to be arraigned before Judge Laurie Pittman on Friday morning. A warrant was issued for Malorni's arrest as of Thursday afternoon, according to court records.

