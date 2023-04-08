Two women injured after Raytown shooting Saturday afternoon, police say

Raytown police are investigating after a Saturday afternoon shooting left one woman with gunshot wounds and another woman with minor injuries.

Officers responded to calls of someone shot at 4:34 p.m. in the area of 87th Street and James A Reed Road, according to a release by the Raytown Police Department.

Authorities discovered one woman at the scene who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Another woman suffered minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital.

Police do not have anyone in custody as of Saturday evening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.