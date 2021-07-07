Two women injured, two men held by police after incident in Austin hotel room

Jul. 7—AUSTIN — Two women were injured and two men were arrested following an incident at an Austin hotel early Sunday.

Austin police and members of the Mower County Sheriff's Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service were called around 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Inn at 1701 Fourth St. NW, for a report of a weapon involved in an assault that had just occurred in a room at the hotel, according to a news release from Austin Police Lt. Dustin Wollenburg.

The 911 caller told dispatchers they were unable to leave the room because of the firearm, according to Wollenburg.

When officers arrived, they learned four people were in the room, and one of them was reported to be armed with a firearm. Officers established a perimeter and began attempting phone contact with the people inside the hotel room.

While officers were on scene, a woman was able to leave the hotel room and was taken into safety. The woman told police she was sexually assaulted by one man and had a gun pointed at her stomach by another, according to court documents. The woman also reported having approximately $1,000 taken from her purse. She was taken to an area hospital.

Officers spoke with one of the men, identified as 25-year-old Kevin Coats, of Waseca, on the phone and via text message before he eventually agreed to leave the room. Another man and another woman left the hotel room before Coats. The other man, identified as a 25-year-old man from Austin, was detained by police when he exited the hotel room.

Mower County District Court records indicate that the Austin man had been formally charged Tuesday. Police said he was arrested on suspicion of aid and abet second-degree assault and robbery.

Coats has been charged in Mower County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman in the hotel room, according to the criminal complaint. The two were known to each other. According to the criminal complaint, Coats denied the assault. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charge Wednesday, July 7.

A second woman who had also been in the hotel room told police she wanted to go to the hospital and speak with a nurse about what occurred in the room earlier that night. She was taken to the hospital. Court documents do not provide any information on what the woman may have said at the hospital.