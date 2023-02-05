Two women killed in downtown L.A. in separate homicides

Two women were killed in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday in separate homicides that occurred just blocks apart, police said.

Police had few details of the crimes, and could not identify the women or say whether the incidents — one a stabbing, the other a shooting — were related.

The first killing was called in at 1:51 a.m. from the 300 block of South Main Street, just blocks from City Hall, police said. An unidentified woman in her 30s, who was possibly homeless, had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two hours later, police responded to a call about a shooting at 5th and Wall streets, a few blocks southeast of the stabbing, authorities said. They found a woman in her 30s or 40s, also possibly homeless, shot to death inside a car.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Bureau homicide detectives, according to police spokesman Drake Madison.

Officials at the Los Angeles County coroner's office said they had no further information on the deaths or identification for the victims.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.