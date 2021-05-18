Two women killed and five wounded in shooting ambush of party bus in Oakland (ABC7)

Two women were killed and five others injured after a party bus shooting in California.

Police say that the bus was riddled with bullet holes after it was shot at at least 70 times during two ambushes in Oakland.

One victim died on the bus and another at the hospital after the violent scenes unfolded during a 21st birthday party, according to reports.

One of the victims is reportedly a 19-year-old woman from Stockton, California, according to The East Bay Times.

The first shooting took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday on an off-ramp on Interstate 580 and the second shooting took place shortly after.

The California Highway Patrol say that the shooter was inside another vehicle on the freeway and that the incident was not random.

The birthday girl was reportedly shot in the leg but is in a stable condition.

On May 18, 2021, at 0019 hours, a freeway shooting occurred in the area of eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue. A large passenger bus sustained multiple bullet strikes.

See full story at the link below.https://t.co/kzdyneK3hU pic.twitter.com/KQUI1zlxVF — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) May 18, 2021

The bus driver managed to drive the Oakland Police Eastmont Substation after the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police have not given any motive for the attack.

Last month a 25-year-old woman was shot while riding on a party bus in East Oakland with 30 other passengers, none of whom were injured.