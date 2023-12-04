Two women killed in Meridian, police say. Suspect shot at deputy, died by suicide

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

After discovering a double homicide Sunday in Meridian, police said, they pursued a suspect who died by suicide before officers were able to arrest him.

Law enforcement from the Meridian Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a home in the 2000 block of North Cougar Way at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a Meridian Police Department news release on Monday.

The caller indicated there was a domestic disturbance, and someone may have been shot, police said.

Law enforcement said they found two women dead in different locations inside the home.

Police said they quickly identified a suspect and began searching the area. They were notified of a carjacking a half-mile away on Zircon Avenue. Ada County deputies attempted to pull over the suspect driving the stolen vehicle near West Ustick Road and North Venable Lane, according to the release.

The suspect then fled on foot and fired “several rounds” at a deputy pursuing him, police said. The deputy was not injured.

Law enforcement said they set up a perimeter and located the suspect. He died by suicide in the 7000 block of West Indian Rocks.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were 33 and 41 years old, according to the release.