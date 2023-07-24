Two women killed, suspect dead; TPD investigates double homicide in northwest Tallahassee

Two women were killed in Tallahassee and the suspect is dead in Alachua County after a multi-county chase Sunday.

Few details were available Sunday night as the Tallahassee Police Department continued to investigate the double homicide at Mission Hill Apartments in northwest Tallahassee.

"When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two adult females deceased," said TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill in a text message.

A suspect was identified and he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase on Interstate 75 that ended in Alachua County later that evening. According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, "it appears that the subject inside of the vehicle took his own life," according to a Facebook post.

On Sunday at 5:47 p.m., Tallahassee police were called to investigate shots fired at the apartment complex at the 2400 block of Mission Road, according to TPD.

After finding the two dead women, TPD detectives identified a suspect, who was found driving on Interstate 75 by the Florida Highway Patrol from Columbia County and entering Alachua, according to a Facebook post by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies blocked off exits and deployed tire-deflation devices and one deputy rammed the suspect using a PIT maneuver, which stopped the car on I-75 between the exits of Northwest 39th Avenue and Newberry Road, according to the post.

Law enforcement was not able to make contact with the driver and a SWAT team was called, along with an armored vehicle and medical personnel. As they approached the car, they found the suspect deceased.

When ACSO deputies were finally able to approach the vehicle, it appeared "that the subject inside of the vehicle took his own life, but all investigation into the subject operating the vehicle and his subsequent death will be conducted by investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol," the social media post reads.

ACSO is asking that any information related to the suspect vehicle or occupant of the vehicle should be directed to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It's the seventh shooting this month and the second incident of gun violence this weekend. On Friday at 11:45 p.m., a shooting at Florida A&M University's Rattler Pointe apartments was first reported by a FAMU alert sent out by the university at 5:31 a.m. The alert stated there were no injuries and the "scene is clear."

The shooting is at least the 48th serious shooting to hit the capital city and county this year. So far, 11 people have been killed and 46 injured, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. Eight of the 11 dead were killed in the last two months.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee double homicide: Two women killed, suspect dead after chase