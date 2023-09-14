Two women killed in shooting at Merion Village pub, no suspects

Two women were killed after a Wednesday night shooting outside a Merion Village bar.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside Double D's Pub, located at 1501 S. High St.

Columbus police said 24-year-old Tavia Copley, of the West Side , died at the scene.

Another woman, 24-year-old Taya Mollette, also of the West Side, was taken to an area hospital but died from her injuries at 12:29 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a third adult was also injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized but is expected to survive. No motive or suspect information was released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Columbus police also announced Thursday the arrest of a suspect in a fatal Southeast Side shooting that occurred nearly one month ago.

Around 7:05 p.m. on Aug. 15, police got a call about an apartment door being open at an apartment on the 4600 block of Refugee Road. Officers found 19-year-old Jaijuan Jenkins, who had been shot, inside the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus police said 18-year-old Jaylon Wilson, of the East Side, was arrested at an unspecified out of state location on Tuesday. Wilson has been charged with murder in connection with Jenkins' death.

Wilson will be extradited back to Ohio at a later date to face charges.

