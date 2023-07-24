Two women killed in Tallahassee, suspect dead several counties away. Here's what we know

Two women were killed in Tallahassee and the suspect is dead in Alachua County after a multi-county chase.

Few details were available Sunday night as the Tallahassee Police Department continues to investigate the double homicide at Mission Hills Apartments.

Here's what we know so far.

Who was killed in Tallahassee?

Two adult females were found at the scene when police officers arrived.

Where did the killings happen?

At the Mission Hills Apartment, 2425 Mission Hills Road, in northwest Tallahassee.

Police were investigating reports of shots fired at the apartment complex.

What happened to the suspect?

After finding the two dead women, Tallahassee police detectives identified a suspect, who was found driving on Interstate 75.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, "it appears that the subject inside of the vehicle took his own life," according to a Facebook post.

What happened during the chase?

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were behind the suspect's vehicle when it entered Alachua County from Columbia County on I-75, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies blocked off exits and deployed tire-deflation devices and one deputy rammed the suspect using a PIT maneuver, which stopped the car on I-75 between the exits of Northwest 39th Avenue and Newberry Road, according to the Alachua Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

It's unknown at this time how fast the suspect and officials were driving.

How far away from the crime scene was the suspect stopped?

According to Google Maps, the location in Alachua County where the suspect was stopped and found dead is about 130 miles from the Tallahassee apartment complex.

SWAT team responded to the scene

After the vehicle was stopped, the suspect did not respond so the Alachua County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded.

A specialized armored vehicle was utilized to allow team members and medical personal to safely approach, where it was determined that the subject inside was deceased.

What's next?

This is an active investigation that involves several agencies.

Tallahassee police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

How can the public help?

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Tallahassee murders 2023: 2 women killed, suspect dead after chase