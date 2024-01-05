Two women living 'off the grid' sentenced in Talladega forest homicide

Two women were sentenced Thursday in connection with the 2022 death of a college student in the Talladega National Forest, according to the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor sentenced 37-year-old Krystal Diane Pinkins of Memphis, Tennessee, to life in prison, while he also sentenced 21-year-old Yasmine Marie Hider of Oklahoma to a 35-year prison term.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples, Hider pleaded guilty last year to murder, kidnapping, and robbery. Hider agreed to testify against Pinkins in an agreement with prosecutors.

In September 2023, Pinkins was convicted of murder, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm during a violent crime.

The victims were two University of Central Florida students who made an impulsive trip to the national forest on Aug. 14, 2022. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot and killed in an encounter with Hider and Pinkins in the forest. First responders found his longtime girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20, performing CPR on Simjee when they responded, but he did not survive.

Adam Simjee and Mikayla Paulus were visiting the Talladega National Forest on Aug. 14, 2022, when they were robbed; Simjee was shot and died from his injuries.

Hider was found at the scene with four gunshot wounds. Authorities said the women attempted to rob the two college students, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators were told a second woman fled the scene of the crime, and learned of "off-the-grid" camping in the forest. The investigation led them to tents in the forest, described as a base camp. Pinkins was located nearby about six hours after the shooting and arrested.

Authorities at the time said Hider flagged down the couple asking for help with Pinkins' disabled vehicle. Simjee and Paulus spent time trying to help Hider, before she pulled a gun out and demanded bank information.

According to prosecutors, Pinkins provided the firearm and assisted in the planning of the robbery. She watched from the woods as the robbery and shooting took place, prosecutors said.

Escalona thanked local, state, and federal agencies for their "tireless efforts" in the course of the investigation.

“My sincere hope is that these convictions and sentences bring justice to the victims and the victims’ families, reassuring them that these defendants have been held accountable for their actions,” she said.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: 'Off the grid' women sentenced in shooting death of college student