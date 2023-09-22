Two women missing for over a week found dead in rural Colorado, Kansas police say

Two missing Kansas women have been found dead in rural Colorado after a 10-day investigation, police say.

The Emporia women, Linda L. Estrada, 44, and Amy R. Ford, 39, were found dead in eastern Colorado on Sept. 20, the Emporia Police Department said in a Sept. 21 news release.

“While Linda and Amy’s deaths are not the outcome we’d hoped for, the men and women of the Emporia Police Department offer our condolences to their families and want you to know how many people cared about finding them,” police said.

An investigation into the women’s disappearance began on Sept. 11 when a family member reported Estrada missing, police said.

Shortly after, police said, Ford was also reported missing.

Police said they learned the pair were together in Colorado the weekend prior to Estrada being reported missing.

Using cellphone data and security videos, police said they tracked the women’s “movements throughout Colorado.”

Detectives’ investigation led them to “eastern Colorado and western Kansas,” police said.

Colorado authorities conducted ground and air searches over the course of five days, finding the women’s bodies on Sept. 20, police said.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found south of Eads, according to a Sept. 22 Facebook post.

A manner and cause of death are pending an autopsy, deputies said. The coroner’s office will officially confirm an identity for the remains.

The sheriff’s office said it and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are “conducting an active criminal investigation.”

“A person of interest to the case is in custody on charges not related to this specific investigation,” Emporia police said, adding the person’s name will not be released due to the ongoing investigation.

Emporia is about 90 miles northeast of Wichita, and Kiowa County is about 185 miles southeast of Denver.

