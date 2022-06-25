Two women, one man found dead in Queens house — cops question man in grisly South Jamaica case

Two women and a man were found dead in a Queens home Friday, and officers took into custody a person of interest in the case, police said.

Police were called to the single-family home on 155 St. near 116 Rd. in South Jamaica for an injured woman about 2:16 p.m., cops said.

They discovered the 22-year-old woman’s lifeless body — her hands bound together and her mouth duct taped — on a bed in a second-floor bedroom, police and sources said.

She had multiple puncture wounds to her chest.

As officers made their way through the horrifying house, they later found the bodies of a 55-year-old woman and an unidentified man in the basement.

The woman — who lived in the house — was stabbed multiple times and the man had suffered severe head trauma.

A man in the house when police arrived was taken into custody for questioning. He was not immediately charged in the deaths.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact causes of the deaths.