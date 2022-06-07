Two women, one man treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in New Haven

Three New Haven residents were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Beers Street in New Haven on Monday evening, according to police.

New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Beers Street between Edgewood Avenue and Elm Street just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Police saw a vehicle fleeing the scene and heading toward Yale New Haven Hospital. It was determined that the vehicle was transporting two of the gunshot victims, a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, according to the release.

Police found another victim, a 33-year-old New Haven woman, who was also hit by gunfire, the release said. American Medical Response transported her to Yale New Haven Hospital.

All three victims were listed in stable condition, police said.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. The shooting is under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).