Two women overdose within same hour in Boulder's Central Park

Sep. 1—Boulder police responded to two overdoses in Central Park on Wednesday within an hour before making three drug arrests Thursday and Friday.

According to a Boulder police tweet, on Wednesday around 12 p.m. police received a report of an overdose in Central Park. A nearby officer ran over, administered Narcan before performing CPR for over 10 minutes. Prior to the officer's arrival, people in the area also gave her two doses of Narcan, the tweet said.

The woman regained a faint pulse and was transported to the hospital.

Shortly after, police attended to another woman who began overdosing in the same area. She was also taken for treatment, according to the tweet.

On Thursday, Boulder police bike patrol contacted a man in the Central Park area who had 27 fentanyl pills in his possession. Police arrested him and charged him with felony possession with intent to distribute and the pills were seized. Then, between Thursday night and Friday morning, police arrested two other people. One person had 37 fentanyl pills and the other had three, according to a tweet.

Police also said one of the individuals has failure to appear warrants out of the county for possession of dangerous drugs and assault.

Police warned that fentanyl pills, even half of one, which one of the women was said to have taken, can be deadly.