Two Women Report Separate Anti-Asian Incidents, Hate Crime Investigations in NYC

Carl Samson
·2 min read

Two separate incidents that targeted Asian Americans have been reported in New York City this week.

The incidents, which both occurred on Wednesday, are now under investigation by the city’s Hate Crimes Task Force.



The first incident took place at a Lower East Side apartment and involved a 41-year-old Asian woman who reported her neighbor for threatening violence after calling her a “ch*nk b***h.”

The altercation on Cherry Street started around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the woman called 311 on her 37-year-old neighbor for playing his music too loud.

Police responded to the woman’s call and talked to her neighbor, but things took a turn for the worse when they left.

“I am going to beat the s**t out of that ch*nk b***h,” the victim recalled her neighbor saying, according to the New York Post.



The second incident saw the assault of a 47-year-old woman at the 2nd Avenue subway station in the Bowery around 6:40 p.m.

The woman, who was waiting for a Brooklyn-bound F train, claimed that she saw a man counting out loud to himself.

When she tried to walk away, the man allegedly followed her and punched her in the face.

She managed to run away and report the assault, but the suspect was gone when police officers arrived.

The victim suffered a bruise on her face, as well as cuts and scrapes on her hands and leg, according to the New York Daily News.



On the same day, Saul Babilonia, 58, was charged after punching an Asian man who refused to give him money on Fourth Avenue near Union Square the day before.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he received nine stitches to close a deep wound on his forehead.

Feature Image (representation only) via Jim.henderson (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Fitness Guru Chloe Ting Claps Back After Bodybuilder Posts Over 60 Instagram Stories Against Her

85% of Asian Australians Have Suffered Discrimination Amid COVID-19, Survey Says

Suely Saro to Be the First Cambodian American Elected to Office in Long Beach

Naomi Osaka is Now the Highest-Paid Female Athlete Ever After Earning $37.4 Million

Recommended Stories

  • New report finds 169 percent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes during the first quarter

    New York City had the sharpest increase, with a 223 percent hike, according to the compilation.

  • First Quarter of 2021 Sees Increase of 169% in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes, Police Data Say

    Recent police data, compiled by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, have shown an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes for the first quarter of 2021 by up to 169%. The data compiled all the police reports of anti-Asian hate crimes from 15 of the most populous cities in the U.S. during the first quarter, and compared it to the information gathered from the same period last year, according to NBC News. There were 86 reports of anti-Asian hate crimes from these 15 cities, which is 169% more than the 32 incidents reported from the first quarter of 2020.

  • 'They're Trying to Bully Us': NYU Graduate Students Are Back on Strike

    NEW YORK — When Marwan Shalaby moved to New York from Egypt in 2019 to start an engineering doctorate at New York University, he had $700 in his bank account. He figured that would be enough to get settled. But Shalaby had to pay for the deposit on an apartment, a mattress and winter clothes. After going to the emergency room with a cooking injury, he began to rack up debt. As he waited anxiously for his first graduate student stipend payment, which would add up to $2,500 a month, Shalaby realized those checks would barely cover the cost of living in his new city. The time and energy he wanted to devote to studying for classes was instead spent worrying about his bank account. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “My learning experience wasn’t optimal because my mind was so preoccupied with how I’d pay for the essentials,” he said. This week, Shalaby, 28, joined more than 1,000 NYU graduate students striking for higher wages from the university, among other demands, like better health care and a change in the school’s relationship with the Police Department. While on strike, the graduate students are refraining from their work duties, including assistant teaching and grading papers, leaving the campus in limbo as the university and union continue bargaining over the terms of the students’ new contract. More than seven years ago, NYU’s graduate students became the first in the country to win voluntary recognition for their union from a private university. The resulting contract expired in August, and graduate students, who are represented by the United Automobile Workers, have spent months locked in heated negotiations over the terms for its renewal. At the center of the conflict between the union and the university, among the country’s more expensive, is the graduate students’ demand for higher wages. The union’s organizing committee initially proposed a $46 hourly wage — more than double the current hourly wages for graduate students there, which start at $20. The organizing committee has since dropped its proposal to $32 per hour. The university has countered with a proposed raise of around 22% over six years, amounting to a $1 raise in the contract’s first year. NYU leaders maintain that the graduate students make more than their counterparts at other schools. They noted that graduate students at Harvard, for example, recently settled a contract that granted an hourly wage of $17. “This strike need not have happened,” John Beckman, an NYU spokesman, said in an email. “The university has made generous proposals in this contract renewal.” The university’s president emailed the parents of NYU students this week and described the strike as “unwarranted, untimely, and regrettable.” The email sparked a backlash and a slew of jokes on social media from some of the graduate students, many of them older than 30, whose parents received it. (“If I’m grounded I still can’t go to work,” Chloe Jones, 26, a doctoral student, tweeted.) Graduate student organizers at NYU said the comparison with Harvard’s contract was inappropriate because of the higher cost of living in New York. The NYU organizers determined their proposed wage by using the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator, accounting for the constraint that graduate students can work only 20 hours each week. And while Columbia and Harvard graduate students went on strike in recent years to get their first union contracts, NYU’s graduate students are negotiating a second contract, having settled their first in 2015, and therefore have made more ambitious demands. (Columbia’s strike, which began in March, has paused while students vote on their contract, which would raise wages for hourly student workers to $20 within three years.) “A first contract establishes a baseline for future negotiations,” said William A. Herbert, executive director of the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College. “In the second contract, the union is seeking to broaden and expand their benefits. It’s very common for a second contract to be more demanding.” The urgency of the union’s financial demands has been heightened by the pandemic and the economic crisis, as the academic job market has been squeezed by hiring freezes. “They’re trying to bully us to drop our wage proposals lower and lower,” said Ellis Garey, 28, a union organizer and fourth-year doctoral candidate in history and Middle Eastern studies at NYU. “We finally now have thousands of graduate workers on the picket line.” The crowd that gathered near NYU on Friday, chanting and marching, heard from several City Council candidates as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who called in to congratulate the strikers. “If we respect education in this country — if we know how important it is that we supply the best education in the world to our young people,” he said, “it is imperative that we have well-paid faculty members who are treated with respect and dignity.” Unionization and collective bargaining among graduate students dates back decades in the public sector, which saw its first higher education contract in 1970 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But at private schools, the question of whether graduate students should be treated as students or workers has been more contentious. And NYU has long been a battleground for the issue. The National Labor Relations Board first recognized graduate students’ right to collective bargaining at private universities in 2000, in a case that started at NYU. But the board, whose five members are appointed by the president, had a conservative majority under President George W. Bush. In a 2004 case at Brown University, the board reversed its ruling, leaving private graduate student unions federally unprotected. The board has vacillated on the subject ever since as the White House has changed hands. Though Republicans still hold a majority until at least late summer, the board said in March that it would withdraw a proposed rule on the issue from the Trump era, once again clearing the way for graduate students at private schools to unionize. There has been significant growth in the number of total unionized student employees nationwide, from around 64,680 in 2013 to more than 83,000 in 2019, according to research from the Hunter center. The issue of whether graduate students should be classified as students or employees is more urgent now than ever, Herbert said, as the federal government considers how to classify gig workers and the workplace protections they’re afforded. Many private university leaders have traditionally held that graduate students’ primary obligation was to their studies, not their labor. But the striking graduate students at NYU argue that there is no distinction between their work and academics — and that the university couldn’t function without their paid labor. “When I’m doing my research, that benefits the university,” Garey said. “I present at conferences, organize workshops within my department, publish articles, publish translations. All of these are things faculty members do as part of their compensation.” Compensation isn’t the sole issue driving a wedge between the NYU graduate student organizers and the university. The graduate students also asked that the university refrain from calling the New York City Police Department except when legally obligated or when a violent crime has been committed. They don’t want the police called in cases of vandalism, for example, citing the risk to people of color and other vulnerable students. The graduate students have also made pandemic-specific demands, including requesting a $500 payment to teaching assistants for the effort they’ve put into transitioning to remote teaching. Virgilio Urbina Lazardi, 28, a fourth-year sociology doctoral student, had planned to spend last spring polishing a paper for submission to an academic journal. He had to shelve the project so he could double the number of hours he spent assistant teaching. The professor he assisted was struggling with Zoom, so Lazardi made appointments to visit the professor’s home and set up his technology. “There was a lot of added stress that semester and it disproportionately fell on me with no additional compensation or recognition,” Lazardi said. This week all of the duties for which graduate students are compensated — planning lessons, emailing students, hosting office hours — have halted. Some union organizers have approached the moment as an opportunity to teach their undergraduates about the broader struggle for student-worker rights. Arundhati Velamur, 33, who is getting her doctorate in education, spent the semester leading a course about the teaching of geometry. She opened her first class with a discussion of the book “Flatland,” an 1800s satire about Victorian social hierarchy, which imagines a fictional world populated by shapes whose power is determined by the number of sides they have; a hexagon, for example, would be more powerful than a square. Velamur returned to the text to explain why she was skipping class for the strike — because in NYU’s “Flatland”-like hierarchy, Velamur said, she and her peers were fighting for more power. She told her students in an email that she wouldn’t be able to teach until an agreement was reached, and smiled when she received their response: Her undergraduates were spending their class time brainstorming ways to support the union. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • UN envoy: Myanmar military faces demands for democracy

    The strong, united demand for democracy by the people of Myanmar has created “unexpected difficulties” for the military in consolidating power after the Feb. 1 coup and risks bringing the administration of the nation to a standstill, the U.N. envoy for the country said Friday. Christine Schraner Burgener said in remarks to a closed Security Council meeting obtained by The Associated Press that her discussions in the region “compounded” her concern that the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating in all areas. The U.N. special envoy spoke by video from Bangkok where she returned after traveling to Jakarta to meet participants in the April 24 meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations known as ASEAN which includes Myanmar and was attended by the junta’s military commander, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

  • Mama bear enjoys 'me time' in family's swimming pool while cubs look on

    Four bear cubs played around a swimming pool while their mama took a dip.

  • Mama Bear Takes Quick Dip in Backyard Pool as Cubs Watch on

    Four bear cubs waited patiently for their mother to take a bath in a family swimming pool in Arcadia, California.Eric Liang filmed a video that shows four bear cubs playing around his pool while the mother bear enjoyed her swim on a sunny day.A bear cub is left behind after the mother gets out of the swimming pool and the mother returns to nudge the little one to rejoin the family.Liang’s family property had been attracted a few bears visits, according to videos posted on his YouTube channel. Credit: Eric Liang via Storyful

  • Coinbase Backer Parlays ‘Fantasy’ Bet Into $4.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Before his bet on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. became a multi-billion-dollar exit, Union Square Ventures co-founder Fred Wilson compared Bitcoin to science fiction.“We may be completely wrong, it may be a fantasy,” he said at a marketing conference in May 2013. That was shortly after he had invested $2.5 million in Coinbase, the U.S.’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, where people can buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital tokens such as Ethereum and Litecoin. “It’s straight out of a sci-fi novel, but sci-fi novels are the best things you can read if you want to invest,” Wilson said. “It’s a gut bet.”Eight years later, Wilson’s wager became Union Square’s most profitable exit. Earlier this month, Coinbase listed on Nasdaq and soared to $328.28 a share, catapulting the company’s valuation on a fully diluted basis to about $86 billion. That’s a ten-fold increase from its last public funding round in 2018 and valued Union Square’s stake at $4.6 billion by the end of the first trading day.Wilson will have to listen carefully to his gut to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market and Coinbase’s rocky debut. But the large volume of cryptocurrency trading is good for boosting Coinbase’s revenue, and Bitcoin has been rallying again after hitting its lowest level since early March. Wilson has said that “one of the hardest things in managing a venture capital portfolio is managing your big winners.” On the day of the Coinbase listing, Union Square Ventures sold 4.7 million shares for $1.8 billion, according to securities filings.Coinbase isn’t Wilson’s first foray into a nascent technology trend but it’s certainly the largest payout. His New York-based venture capital firm has invested in more than 100 businesses and has had 10 public exits since the firm’s inception in 2003. Nine of those have reaped billion-dollar valuations on the day of their stock market debut, according to data from PitchBook and Securities and Exchange Commission filings compiled by Bloomberg.Wilson was an early believer in the social networks that defined the 2010s and oversaw Union Square’s biggest successes, including Twitter Inc.’s $24 billion valuation after the company went public in 2013, boosting the value of the firm’s stake to $1.2 billion, online gaming company Zynga Inc.’s $7 billion IPO in 2011 and Tumblr’s $1.1 billion purchase by Yahoo!.“Fred is driven by intellectual curiosity,” said Zynga founder and chairman Mark Pincus. “He didn’t get involved for the money.”Wilson declined to be interviewed for this article saying he doesn’t “think investors should be the focus of attention when the entrepreneurs and management create all of the value.”Union Square’s latest iteration of its investment philosophy homes in on companies with strong communities that “broaden access to knowledge, capital and well-being,” according to the firm’s website. “Coinbase is at the center of this” said Angela Lee, chief innovation officer at Columbia Business School where she teaches venture capital and leadership courses. “Most venture capital firms deviate from their investment thesis. Union Square is very disciplined. They’re very smart about taking a trend and breaking it into components.”Wilson began investing in 1987 at Euclid Partners, a small venture capital firm in New York, recalling it “wasn’t a stellar start” to his career, he wrote in his blog in 2008. Then the internet came along. Wilson co-founded Flatiron Partners with Jerry Colonna in 1996 and together they invested $150 million into early stage internet deals that turned into $750 million in the span of three years, according to Wilson’s blog post. “We were undisciplined and not diversified,” Colonna said in an interview. “We were a little too enthusiastic.” Colonna is now the CEO of executive coaching firm Reboot.io, where his work was described in a Wired article as: “This man makes founders cry.”Flatiron folded in 2001 during the dot-com bust, but Wilson carried those lessons to Union Square, Colonna said. “Fred’s not a Vegas gambler. He doesn’t throw darts at the wall and doesn’t just tag along to other people’s investments.”Wilson’s belief in connecting ideas, people and experiences on the internet through networks was in motion even before social media startups made it into his portfolio. The native New Yorker’s networking ethos was born out of the post-dot-com bubble era that ushered in early social networking startups or “Web 2.0” companies like Friendster, Orkut and Tribe.net. His views were first put into practice when he started his popular blog, AVC, in September 2003, shortly before he co-founded Union Square with Brad Burnham.Though his early posts revolved around family, hobbies and music, the blog expanded into tech, business and management and became a vehicle for sourcing investment ideas and connecting with entrepreneurs, he said in a March 2006 episode with Businessweek’s Cutting Edge podcast. “The process of writing helps me crystallize my thoughts about what’s interesting and what’s not interesting, what’s potentially strategic and what’s potentially risky about a particular sector.”One of Wilson’s earliest musings on cryptocurrency was in 2011, when he wrote that “an alternative currency with roots in peer to peer networks and based on an algorithm that is transparent to everyone is an idea whose time has come.” Union Square’s founding theory of seeking out emerging, fast-growing online communities has since evolved beyond original social media to include other blockchain and cryptocurrency startups like Stacks 2.0, an open network for decentralized apps and contracts on the blockchain, and even CryptoKitties, an Ethereum-based virtual game that allows players to adopt, raise, and trade virtual cats that kickstarted the craze for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.Coinbase’s breakthrough listing was the buzziest investment in recent years for Wilson, whose enthusiasm has been more measured compared with crypto evangelists like investor Mike Novogratz or the Winklevoss brothers who started the Gemini digital asset exchange.In January 2018, Wilson wrote about locking in profits at a time when Bitcoin was taking off. “I know that many crypto holders think that selling anything is a mistake. And it might be. Or it might not be. You just don’t know,” he said. By the end of that year, Bitcoin had plunged over 70%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kaavia James Union Wade's Wash-Day Routine Is Too Precious

    The two-year-old child of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade is well on her way to becoming a full-fledged hair influencer.

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe

  • Heathrow Airport: Home Office must 'get a grip' on border delays

    Boss of Heathrow Airport warns border control may not be ready for the easing of air travel next month.

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Billionaire commissions bespoke Rolls-Royce that can be color-coordinated with his private jet

    Nothing screams global inequality like a matching plane and Phantom Oribe.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson 'at risk from hostile states' after phone number left online

    Boris Johnson questions flat refurbishment 'nonsense' SNP would 'totally' accept joining euro as price of EU membership Social distancing not needed at big events, PM to be told Coronavirus latest news: More than 20 million living in areas in UK with no Covid deaths Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson may have been at risk from hostile actors, criminal gangs and lobbyists, an intelligence expert has warned, after it emerged the Prime Minister's mobile phone number was freely available online. Last night gossip blog Popbitch revealed that Mr Johnson's number had been published at the bottom of a press release from when he was a junior shadow minister in 2006. Attempts by the Telegraph to call it have been met with an automated message saying the phone was "switched off", with an invitation to "please try later or send a text". Lord Ricketts, national security adviser under David Cameron, and former chair of the joint intelligence committee, told the Today programme: "If this same mobile phone number has been used for 15 or 20 years then hundreds, if not thousands, of people must have access to it and that gives them privileged access to him." That could pose security risks, he noted, as hostile actors and criminal gangs with "sophisticated cyber capabilities" may be among those with the details. It also meant he could be compromised by individuals seeking favours and policy changes. It was the "equivalent of being able to walk into your office while you're the prime minister", he added. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Lindolm scores 2 as Flames beat Oilers 3-1

    Elias Lindholm scored twice as the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night. Dillon Dube also scored for Calgray, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots while making his 10th straight start. The Flames pulled four points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

  • Green jobs’ path to middle class, sustainability largely blocked to Native Americans

    The green economic boom promises many Americans well-paying jobs. But sustainability industries are struggling to reach people of color.