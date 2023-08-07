Two women seriously injured after cutting in west Wichita on Monday; man in custody

Two women with serious injuries were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being cut in west Wichita.

At 1:15 p.m., Wichita police officers responded to a cutting call in the 200 block of N. McComas, near the intersection of Second and West streets.

A couple had called 911 to report the disturbance, Wichita police Lt. Joseph Kennedy said.

Officers found the two victims, both from Wichita, with cuts to their upper torso inside a duplex. They were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Kennedy.

One of the victims was in her early 70s. The other one’s age is unknown at this time. Both women were acquaintances and one of them lived in the duplex where police were investigating, Kennedy said.

A man in his 30s involved in the incident was taken into custody a few blocks away and is being questioned. All three people involved in the incident knew each other, Kennedy added.

As of 3 p.m., several police cruisers were still on scene as investigators interviewed residents and reviewed footage to learn what led up to the incident.