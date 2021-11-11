Two women sexually assaulted in NYC’s Central Park

Two women were sexually assaulted in Central Park Thursday, and cops are trying to determine if the same person was responsible for both attacks.

A woman in her 20s was walking through the park near Swan Lake off of 59th St. when a man approached her at 7:20 a.m., cops said.

He jumped the woman from behind, choked her until she lost consciousness and sexually abused her, police said.

About 45 minutes later, another woman reported being sexually assaulted on a foot path at the northern end of the park at E. 103rd St.

Responding police officers took a man into custody in the second case.

“Investigators are trying to determine if there is any connection between the two incidents,” the NYPD tweeted.