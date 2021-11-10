Two women shot in car near downtown Lexington Tuesday night
Two women were taken to a local hospital Tuesday night after being shot while in a vehicle in Lexington.
Police found the women after they were called to Seventh Street and Shropshire Avenue at 6:46 p.m., said Lexington police Lt. Joe Anderson. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Anderson said the women said they had been in a car at Seventh and Jackson streets when someone inside another vehicle shot into their car. The women then drove a short distance to Shropshire Avenue, where police found them.
Police did not have a suspect in custody as of about 9 p.m. Anderson said it was still a very active investigation.