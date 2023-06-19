Two women shot on N. Clinton Ave.; investigation underway

Two women were shot early Monday morning on North Clinton Avenue, according to Rochester police.

Police said a 52-year-old Rochester woman was shot at least once in the lower body and a 30-year-old woman was shot at least once in the upper body. Officers responded to the shootings about 2:10 a.m.

Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 52-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment. The 30-year-old victim received medical treatment at the scene, police said.

A third victim, a 23-year-old Rochester man, also arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Although he was present during the incident, his injuries were not due to being shot, police said.

Police said it appears a verbal altercation may have occurred prior to the gunfire.

No suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Two women shot on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester NY