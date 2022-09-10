Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The two women were found shot on Willie Michell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said.

Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church.

Both women were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No information about the person responsible was immediately available.

If you know anything about the person who pulled the trigger, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: