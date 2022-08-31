Two women shot in Walker Holmes, police say

Two women were shot in the Walker Holmes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m.

The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.

One person has been detained in connection to the shooting, police said.

MPD said they are still investigating what led up to this shooting and that their investigation into the gunfire is ongoing.

