Two women shot in Waterbury, one killed

One woman was shot and killed and another wounded in Waterbury early Saturday, police said.

Police responded to a weapons complaint at 2:15 a.m. outside 215 Hill St. and found two victims, ages 35 and 38, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the 35-year-old woman dead at the scene, police said. The other victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 203-574-6941, or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

