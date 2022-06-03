Two women sought after swimwear desecration at Dillard's

An employee of Dillard's in Central Mall found a fitting room full of swimwear last month that had been urinated and defecated on, police said.

Two women who took the swimwear into the fitting room were caught on camera, and both are being sought by Fort Smith police.

About 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 14, the women took 17 bathing suits into a fitting room, then one woman paid for one bathing suit with cash and both left the store.

A woman wearing red shorts is sought by police in Fort Smith in connection with a swimwear case at Dillard's in Central Mall.

An employee entered the fitting room and found the remaining bathing suits had been left on the floor. The employee grabbed the pile off the floor before realizing that the swimwear had been defecated and urinated on, according to the police report.

Video surveillance shows the subjects responsible, police reported.

A woman caught on video is wanted in connection with a case at Dillard's in Central Mall where swimwear was defecated and urinated on.

Officers are hoping to get the public's help to identify the women.

Anyone with information can call police at 479-709-5000.

A reward up to $1,000 is offered for information through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers 479-782 -7463.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith police looking for two women in swimwear desecration