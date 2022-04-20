Two women suffer injuries after stabbing in Boston’s Theater District

Two women have serious injuries after they were stabbed early Wednesday morning in Boston’s Theater District, according to Boston Police.

Police responded to Seaver Place and Warrenton streets at 2:19 a.m. where they say there appears to have been a fight involving about ten people.

According to police, they were in a hotel on Stuart Street. Investigators placed about two dozen evidence markers on the street in front of the hotel.

“We have an active and ongoing scene and investigation you can see it covers a pretty large area,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “Officers will continue to investigate we don’t have a lot of information at this point other than it was a fight involving a group of individuals.”

Stuart Street is blocked off from Tremont to Charles Street. It’s unclear how long investigators will be on scene. Police are asking if anyone has any information to please give them a call.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW