Two women, three children held captive in Memorial Day incident

Jun. 1—CENTRAL LAKE — A 26-year-old Central Lake man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault and torture after law enforcement reported that two women and three children were held captive.

Michigan State Police troopers were sent to a Central Lake Township home in Antrim County at about 6:15 a.m. Monday for an alleged domestic assault that took place earlier that morning, according to a report from the MSP.

The 26-year-old is accused of holding his girlfriend, her friend and three children against their will at the home while he assaulted the women, the report stated. He is accused of physically assaulting the women, including shooting one of them with a BB gun, the report states.

The man was said to be intoxicated and the women retrieved their phones and escaped after he passed out, according to the report. Troopers and deputies from the Antrim County Sheriff's Office later arrested the man after a short struggle, the report stated.

The man is lodged in the Antrim County Jail.