Two women, unborn baby killed by drunk driver going 102 mph, Nebraska officials say

A Nebraska man is accused of causing a fiery crash that killed three in Omaha after getting behind the wheel of his pickup truck while drunk, news outlets report.

Zachary Paulison, 22, had been drinking at two bars the night of March 31, court documents show, WOWT reported.

At the second bar, as Paulison was about to leave, the bartender offered to call him a ride home, according to the outlet. Paulison didn’t take the offer, and minutes later he slammed his Ford F-250 into another vehicle while driving 102 miles per hour, court documents said. Investigators said there were no signs that Paulison tried using his brakes before impact.

Inside the other vehicle were Amanda Schook, 38, and 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman, who was 8 months pregnant, KETV reported. Their vehicle careened into a ditch, flipped onto its roof and caught fire.

Schook, Zimmerman and her baby boy were killed.

The two women were friends, the Omaha World Herald reported. Zimmerman was a corrections officer for 15 years, and Schook worked as a speech therapist.

After his release from a hospital on Wednesday, April 6, Paulison was arrested on three charges in connection to the deaths, the newspaper reported.

