Two women wanted in case of missing Georgia man found dead in rug, Louisiana cops say

The case of a missing Georgia man found dead has taken another twist as police in Louisiana seek the arrests of two sex workers in connection with his disappearance.

On March 23, Baton Rouge police said the women are wanted for their alleged involvement in the case of Nathan Millard, who went missing during a business trip in February.

Millard’s body was found rolled in a rug and abandoned in a vacant lot on March 6.

One woman has an active warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance, Baton Rouge police said. The other woman is wanted on a warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

McClatchy News reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department on March 24 and was awaiting a response.

The news comes after authorities charged a 45-year-old man, described as a known drug dealer, with illegally dumping Millard’s body after a suspected overdose, WAFB reported, citing an arrest warrant. The man was initially arrested on charges unrelated to the missing person case.

He remained jailed as of March 24 on charges including obstruction of justice and failure to seek assistance, online records show.

Investigators said Millard likely died of an accidental overdose before his remains were dumped behind a former funeral home, Nola.com reported. Authorities found his body a few miles from the hotel he was staying at after someone reported a “foul odor” in the area, Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said.

No one has been charged with homicide or drug crimes in connection with Millard’s death as of March 24.

Police have said they don’t suspect foul play.

