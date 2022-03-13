Two People Were Stabbed Inside The MoMa In New York City

A man who recently had his membership to the Museum of Modern Art revoked stabbed two employees on Saturday afternoon after he was denied entry into the New York City building, police said.

The stabbings occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., said John Miller, the deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism at the New York Police Department. The victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive, according to the NYPD.

Miller said the man, who he declined to identify but said is known to police, had his membership revoked because of two separate incidents involving disorderly conduct at the MoMA on two different dates in recent days.

"He became upset about not being allowed entrance and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two of the employees of the museum multiple times," Miller said during a press conference Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, police released images of the suspect and identified him as Gary Cabana, 60. He has not yet been arrested.

NYC: Do you know him? Earlier today, inside the @MuseumModernArt he stabbed a 24-year-old male employee and a 24-year-old female employee then fled. Both victims are in stable condition at an area hospital. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. 03:33 AM - 13 Mar 2022

The two employees were stabbed in the back, collarbone, and in the back of the neck, according to Miller. "We are told that they’re both going to be OK," he said.

Miller said they were looking for the suspect in connection with two other prior incidents in midtown Manhattan, but said police believe he does not have "an extensive record" or previous arrests. He did not provide additional information about those two incidents.

The MoMa did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Christian Desrosiers, who is a member of the museum, told BuzzFeed News he was getting his ticket scanned by the escalator when he saw three women who were about 15 feet in front of him spin around and sprint out of the building.

"I figured that I would follow them," he said. "You can just tell when somebody’s running for their life. There's a way you run when you’re fleeing something. ... It happened very quickly."

Desrosiers, 34, said it was "weirdly quiet" and that people weren't screaming as they fled.

"People were like rushing out but it wasn’t like pandemonium," he said. "It was very unclear what was happening."

A Brooklyn resident named Alex told BuzzFeed News that he and his wife were sitting on the first floor by the museum store when they heard people screaming.

Alex, who did not want his last name published, said at first they thought it was a group of kids "being loud," but then they saw people rushing for the exit.

"Everybody around panicked and rushed out, pushing everyone and everything in front of them," Alex said in an email. "Both my wife and I didn’t see a hand sanitizer dispenser that had been pushed to the floor and we tripped and fell."

He said no one stepped over them, and he and his wife were able to get up and out of the building.

"I assumed the worst and kept running to get as far as possible quickly," Alex said.

Videos posted to social media showed other museum-goers calmly evacuating the building, seemingly unaware of what was going on.

Graham Biyáál had been at the MoMA for about two hours when he saw a group of high school-aged people run by him on the second floor.

"It startled me a bit," Biyáál told BuzzFeed News. "I guess like they ran to a spot where there were elevators the security guards didn't let them through."

They said it didn't seem like the security guards on the second floor knew what was going on. Biyáál said they went out to the atrium and saw dozens of people running out of the museum.

"That really freaked me out," said Biyáál, who is visiting from New Mexico. "I've never seen anything — that sort of panic."

After finding his friend who he is visiting, Biyáál said they went down the stairs and got out of the building. They then walked across the street, and saw a security guard from the museum who they said was crying hysterically while on the phone.

As they went back to their friend's apartment, they learned through Twitter that two people had been stabbed. In retrospect, Biyáál said he thought it was odd how easily they got into the museum on Saturday.

"They checked out vaccine cards and IDs and I actually went in with a bag, but that wasn’t searched," they said. "There was no metal detector or anything like that."

Biyáál, who lives on the Navajo reservation in Shiprock, said it was their first time traveling in a while. He said the incident at the MoMA reminded him of how strange it is now to be around a lot of people.

"If anything it’s alway scary to be around crowds," they said. "I guess we’ll see how I feel going back into all this again."

