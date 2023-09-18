Two women wounded in Sacramento shooting on same street where man was killed last week

Two women were hospitalized Monday after they were hit by gunfire in a Sacramento shooting, which took place on the same street and block of an Upper Land Park neighborhood where a man was shot and killed Friday evening.

About 2 p.m. Monday, officers were called for a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street, just south of Revere Street and west of Muir Way. Officers arrived and found the two women who each had at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The wounded women were taken by ambulance to a hospital. There was no further information about the extent of their injuries.

No arrests in the shooting had been made as of Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting investigation was still in its early stages, and they will provide updates when more information becomes available.

Friday’s shooting was reported about 7 p.m. in the Alder Grove public housing complex, formerly known as New Helvetia. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound, and began life-saving measures. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived shortly after and took over, but the man died at the scene.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office had not yet released his name pending family notification.

It’s unclear whether Monday’s shooting has any connection to Friday’s homicide.

“We don’t want to speculate but that is something that will be determined through the officers’ and detectives’ investigation,” police officials said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Monday’s shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471.