Two women wounded in Washington Heights shooting, NYPD says

Two women were shot and wounded during a late-night clash in Washington Heights, police said Saturday.

The women were standing on W. 143th St. near Adam Powell Blvd. outside NYCHA’s Samuel Houses about 11 p.m. when the gunman stormed up and opened fire.

One woman, 35, was shot once in the arm, cops said. The second woman, 19, was shot four times in the arms.

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital where they were treated.

Police believe the gunman was aiming at the younger woman when he opened fire. It was not immediately clear if the two women were together at the time of the shooting or just near each other.

Four men wearing masks were seen running from the scene, cops said. No arrests have been made.